WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County, pushing the total cases over the 20,000 mark to 20,151.

The death count has reached 522.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 10,793 cases and 297 deaths; Monroe County has 7,430 cases and 226 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,175 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 748,564.

There are 5,069 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,035 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1–Jan. 7, stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, there were 313 new deaths reported for a total of 18,742 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 74,094 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,427,975 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,577 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,010 cases among employees, for a total of 69,587 at 1,507 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 9,823 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 21,217 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 13: 373,529 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 269,279 people that have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 52,125 people that have received two doses (fully covered).

The math is 269,279 + 52,125(2) = 373,529 doses administered.

Wolf issues order

As part of the Wolf Administration’s effort to roll-out the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf has approved a temporary waiver allowing pharmacists licensed by the Department of State to order and administer COVID-19 vaccines without a physician’s order when vaccines are available to the public.

Adding pharmacists to the health care professionals administering COVID-19 vaccines expands options for Pennsylvanians to be immunized once the vaccine is widely available from the federal government.

Pennsylvania pharmacists who meet certain training and other requirements can obtain authorization to administer injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations. If a pharmacist has that authorization, he or she can administer any immunization, including COVID-19 immunizations, to persons 18 years of age or older,