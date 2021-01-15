🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Greater Nanticoke Area School District students in the Kennedy Early Childhood Center and the Elementary Center will resume hybrid learning Feb. 1, Superintendent Ronald Grevera announced at the start of Thursday’s School Board meeting. Life skills and support classes will also resume. Students in the Education Center and High School will continue learning in remote-only mode.

The move comes after the state revised recommendations. Previously, the state suggested schools in county’s deemed at “substantial” risk of COVID-19 transmission use remote-only learning. The new guidelines suggest elementary students and special needs students can return to school in hybrid mode, but middle and high school students should remain in remote-only mode until the county is deemed in “moderate” risk.

Luzerne County has been in the substantial category for months.

During the voting session, the board agreed to keep any property tax increase for the 2021-22 school year at or below a state limit known as the Act 1 Index. The index can vary from district to district and year to year. This year the maximum tax increase for Greater Nanticoke Area is 4.5%