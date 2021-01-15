COVID-19

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University President Greg Cant sent a message to students Thursday with extensive recommendations on meeting a requirement to report COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination for the return to campus for the second semester, beginning Feb. 1.

Cant referred to Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation last month that colleges and universities have students get tested at the start of the semester. “Return testing not only produces a baseline for infection among our community; it also inspires confidence that we are doing all that we can to keep our students, faculty and staff as safe as possible,” Cant wrote.

The policy applies to all full- and part-time students, graduate or undergraduate attending any classes, activities or co-curricular experiences this spring. Test results are not necessary for students attending online-only.

Under “How to get tested,” Cant notes many pharmacies “are offering asymptomatic testing. Please check the web sites of pharmacies located near you to understand their procedures for being tested. In addition, many states are offering drive-through testing clinics. Please check with your Department of Health. You can also check with your primary care physician on testing options.”

He also points out at-home tests are now available from providers including Vault Health, Let’s Get Checked and Pixel by Lab Corp., with insurance often covering the cost.

Under “Supplying results to the university,” Cant gave three different scenarios:

• Negative test: A nasal test, saliva test or an antigen/rapid test showing a negative result collected within 72 hours of returning to campus. Your name and date of testing must be clearly noted.

• Positive test: Studies show that those who have had the virus may continue to test positive long after symptoms cease and the illness has passed. Though they may have a lingering positive test result, those individuals are no longer contagious. Therefore, a nasal test, saliva test, antigen/rapid test or antibody (IgG) test showing a positive result collected within 90 days of returning to campus is also accepted. Your name and date of testing must be clearly noted.

• Proof of vaccination: Students who have received the full vaccination (all doses) before Feb. 1 may provide a photo or electronic copy of their vaccination card in lieu of test results.

If students are unable to provide test results within 72 hours after returning to campus, “should delay coming to campus or attending classes until negative test results can be shared with the University. Remote learning arrangements will be made for those students and they will be welcome back to their residence hall upon receiving their test results.”