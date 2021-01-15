🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday took the first step to lower the sewer maintenance and recycling fees it increased last year.

The turnabout by Chairman Tony Brooks, Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride and councilman John Marconi was in reaction to Mayor George Brown’s veto last week of the amendments they made to his proposed 2021 budget.

McBride had their support for the two ordinances she introduced to return the annual fees each to $5o from $75 and most likely the assurance of their votes at the second and final reading of the ordinances at the Jan. 28 meeting.

McBride said she voted for the higher fees at first with the expectation of further cuts by Brown.

“So since council’s amendments have been vetoed I feel it’s not fair to the residents to simply raise a fee without any other changes being made in the budget,” McBride said.

The majority move drew opposition and criticism from Bill Barrett and Mike Belusko and marked the divide on the budget along it circuitous route of introduction, rejection, amendment and veto.

“I’m just curious if we came up with some unanticipated revenue that I’m not aware of since the last meeting, if there have been some adjustments to the budget which would allow us to return those fees to the previous schedule,” Barrett said during the combined work session and public meeting. They were streamed online out of concern for the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in attempt to limit the spread of the disease by restricting the public from City Hall.

“We were just down this road and I thought council agreed as Bill said 3 to 2,” Belusko added.

“Bringing this back up just seems like déjà vu to me. I don’t quite get it. But I see what you’re saying,” Belusko told McBride.

There was no new revenue, but rather a cut that Brown said he would have to deal with in ways yet to be determined.

“It’s going to create a problem for us,” Brown said of the drop back to $50. “I said this to every council member that it’s going to be a situation where we won’t have income meeting outgo.”

Brown initially sought to double the fees to $100 to raise $2 million to balance his proposed $53.2 million budget when he introduced it in October. But the council majority rejected it in November and failed to reach a compromise with Brown as he decreased the fees.

Even as Brown warned of layoffs and cuts in services, the majority approved an amended budget in December, increasing the fees to their level and making other changes such as cutting overtime and workers compensation each by $200,000.

Empowered by the City Charter with a veto, Brown exercised it on Jan. 6, restoring the cuts, except for the fees the majority previously approved by ordinance.

When asked by Belusko what happens after the fees are returned to $50, Brown said he didn’t have an answer.

“I have to sit down now with my staff and we have to look at exactly how bad this is going to hurt our income,” Brown replied. “We’re looking at some ways of saving some costs. It’s not going to equal the million (dollars) or 750,000 were losing because of this. There’s no way I can make that up.”