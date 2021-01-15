🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday urged legislators to allocate $145 million in financial support to struggling state businesses, state Sen. John Yudichak said those businesses deserve more help in rebuilding their businesses, and less of the “partisan rhetoric from politicians” in Harrisburg.

Wolf, joined by Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia/Delaware, noted that it has been three weeks since the governor initiated a transfer of $145 million to be appropriated by the state legislature into grants for businesses. This transfer requires legislative authorization to appropriate the funding to make grants for businesses.

“This pandemic has brought us many challenges, but we have the means in front of us to help Pennsylvanians overcome one of those challenges,” Wolf said. “We all need the Republican-led General Assembly to step up and do their part. Republican leaders have failed to act thus far and that has to change. They need to act quickly because businesses need this help now.”

But Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said the Wolf Administration made broad, unilateral decisions to close many of the businesses that are now under great financial strain without legislative input or a shred of public transparency.

“With a nation bitterly divided and so many small businesses still struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, you would expect our state leaders to avoid the same old partisan stunts in favor of more collaborative efforts to build the necessary bi-partisan legislative coalitions that can help Pennsylvania businesses recover from the economic hardships produced by the pandemic,” Yudichak said.

Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, said as the one year mark of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, a week hasn’t passed without calls for help from local businesses.

“Since mitigation efforts first began, we saw the devastating impact they have inflicted upon small businesses and our local economy,” Mullery said. “We have money available right now for small business owners and their employees. All they need is Republican leadership to act. The fact they haven’t is unconscionable.”

Mullery said every day that passes without any relief is another day of unnecessary stress for local businesses.

“It’s time for the majority party to help support these hardworking people who’s livelihoods have been thrown into chaos in these unprecedented and challenging times,” Mullery said.

Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, said the governor made a unilateral transfer around the time that he was shutting down mom and pop businesses, restaurants, bars and gyms.

“The recent shutdown over the holidays came with little warning, caused instability, job losses and forced restaurants to waste large amounts of food,” Toohil said. “The legislature is currently developing plans on how to divide and allocate the $145 million to ameliorate the recent financial pains caused by the holiday closures.”

Costa said it is not mitigation efforts, but rather inaction on assistance programs that is putting permanent ‘Closed’ signs on the doors of business across the state.

“This $145 million is an important step to helping our small business community through this difficult time,” Costa said. “The Senate Democrats are ready to vote yes on the plan as soon as we are back to session.”

McClinton added that for nearly a year now, local businesses have been struggling to keep their doors open.

“These are the neighborhood businesses that create the jobs, sponsor the Little League team, let the Girl Scouts sell cookies out front and are the backbone of the communities they serve,” McClinton said. “They deserve our help and we’re going to deliver the help they need.”

The governor said the Republican legislature, rather than prioritize supporting businesses, has instead focused its efforts over the past few weeks on spreading disinformation about the 2020 General Election, delaying the swearing-in of a Democratic senator who won his election, and trying to find ways to disenfranchise voters.

GOP response

Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman released a statement in response to the governor’s announcement.

“As Republicans in the General Assembly worked to undo the damage done by this governor’s unilateral, overboard, and inconsistent orders, legislative Democrats stood in lock step with Gov. Wolf to keep Pennsylvania’s businesses closed and reeling from the effects of his orders without certainty as to when the next shut down would occur,” the statement read.