WILKES-BARRE — The city on Thursday announced residents can pre-apply for participation in the Emergency Utility Assistance Program created to provide onetime grants to pay up to six months in home heating bills.

A total of $100,000 is available and the program will be in effect until the full amount is expended, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said.

Two people applied as soon as the program was announced, Brown said.

“The good thing about this is it’s a grant. They don’t have to pay it back,” Brown said.

The program is needs-based and open to homeowners and renters affected financially by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Residents whose household income has dropped at least 30% can apply. Residents on a fixed income who can show their expenses have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic can also apply.

Eligibility requirements include:

• The property must be located in Wilkes-Barre.

• The property must be the primary residence of the applicant.

• The utility bill must be in the name of the primary resident of the property.

• Property taxes must be current or current through a certified repayment plan.

Residents will be required to provide:

• Proof of income such as pay stubs, unemployment printouts, social security annual award letter, pension award letter or proof of monthly amount.

• Copy of the deed, if the applicant is a homeowner.

• Copy of either lease or rental agreement, if the applicant is a tenant.

• Two most recent bank statement for everyone older than 18 in the household.

The program can provide the average of up to six months of utility bills. Payment, in the form of a onetime grant, will be made directly to the utility provided on the application.

The program is funded through the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act. The city received $1.2 million in CARES Act funding and allocated $100,000 for emergency assistance to residents.

Information about the program and a pre-application are available online at https://www.wilkes-barre.city/covidutilityassistance. Residents can also contact the city’s Office of Economic & Community Development at (570)208-4132 for program information.