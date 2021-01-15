🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Legislation that would give municipalities an additional tool to fight absentee landlords and crack down on blighted properties was reintroduced Wednesday by state Rep. Gerald Mullery.

“Right now, under Pennsylvania law, a loophole exists where applicants who are delinquent on taxes, have outstanding municipal fees or have building code violations in the municipality can reapply for permits and receive them if the applicant has formed a limited liability corporation,” said Mullery, D-Newport Township.

By closing this loophole, Mullery said it would not only help municipal governments, but also hold these landlords to higher standards.

“My legislation would give municipalities the power to deny permits to an LLC not only if they have delinquencies, but also if one of its principals has any delinquencies in the municipality,” he said.

The measure had bipartisan co-sponsors when it was introduced in the last session. The current bill (H.B. 160) is currently awaiting committee assignment for further consideration.