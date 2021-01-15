🔊 Listen to this

A Crestwood graduate who played hockey for the State University of New York at Fredoniadied as the result of a skiing accident.

B. Tanner Kahlau, 22, of Mountain Top, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, according to his obituary on the website of Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation.

Kahlau passed away only five days before his 23rd birthday while skiing at Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort in Lake Placid, his obituary says.

An all-around athlete, Kahlau played football and lacrosse for Crestwood High School, graduating in 2016. US College Hockey Online reports he also played junior hockey with the New Jersey Rockets before enrolling at Fredonia in 2018.

A junior at Fredonia, Kahlau played on their men’s hockey team.

Fredonia State head coach Jeff Meredith issued a statement mourning Kahlau’s passing, according to a report from US College Hockey Online.

“We are saddened by the loss of our teammate, Tanner,” Meredith’s statement reads. “The impact he left on our program, coaches, and teammates will forever be remembered.

“Tanner was incredibly humble and I am fortunate to be able to say I worked with him and got to share in his college experience,” the statement goes on in part. “Our Fredonia family is strong and we will need that strength to support each other as we mourn the loss of such a valued member of our family. God bless Tanner and his family.”