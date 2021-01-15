🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — A man wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with robbing a convenient store in November was captured late Thursday.

Cody Amos, 22, of West Pittston, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at about 8 p.m. on Market Street in Kingston.

Police in West Pittston charged Amos with an armed robbery at the Friendly Food Mart on Wyoming Avenue on Nov. 11.

An arrest warrant was issued for Amos on Nov. 18 after he failed to appear for a scheduled meeting with police.

Amos was charged with two counts each of robbery and terroristic threats, and one count each of simple assault, theft, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.