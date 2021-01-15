🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 523.

That brings the total cases to 20,297.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 10,872 cases and 298 deaths; Monroe County has 7,503 cases and 227 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 6,047 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 754,611.

There are 4,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,013 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1–Jan. 7, stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, January 14, there were 215 new deaths reported for a total of 18,957 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 75,181 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,440,494 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,922 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,065 cases among employees, for a total of 69,987 at 1,507 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 9,854 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 21,326 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 14: 407,217 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 290,985 people that have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 58,116 people that have received two doses (fully covered).

The math is 290,985 + 58,116(2) = 407,217 doses administered.