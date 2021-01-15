🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police charged a woman on a felony assault charge alleging she stabbed another woman at a motel earlier this month.

Rosa De Jesus Rodriguez, 25, stabbed Danielle Schmidt during an argument at Wilkes-Barre Lodge on Jan. 6, according to court records.

Police said Schmidt suffered a lacerated kidney in the stabbing.

Rodriguez, who resides at the motel, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schmidt told police Rodriguez did her a favor by getting items at a store for her. When Rodriguez returned, Schmidt became upset about the amount of money Rodriguez spent.

Hours later, Schmidt left her room at the motel to get ice.

As Schmidt walked down stairs, she encountered Rodriguez who stabbed her without warning in the abdomen with a steak knife, the complaint says.

After being stabbed, Schmidt ran back to her room and called 911.

Schmidt was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.