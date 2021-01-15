🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say was selling crack cocaine from his residence on New Market Street since December.

Jeremy Battle, 29, was found hiding under blankets inside 396 New Market St. when authorities executed a search warrant at his residence on Thursday.

Court records say a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver was within arms reach of Battle when he was arrested.

A bag of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana were found on Battle, court records say.

Two cell phones and 47 rounds of .38-caliber ammunition were allegedly found inside the residence when it was searched.

Authorities had Battle under surveillance after he allegedly sold crack cocaine near his residence.

Battle was charged with six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of communication facility, and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Hanover Township District Judge Joseph Halesey, who arraigned Battle, jailed him at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail deeming him a danger to society.

Detectives with Luzerne County and the county drug task force assisted in the investigation.