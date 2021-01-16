🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association and the Luzerne County Bar will be presenting a free online lecture about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next week.

The lecture will be given by Dr. Marcia Chatelain, associate professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University, and will be given at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Titled “The Many Faces of King,” the lecture is a tribute to the life of King, focusing on some of the lesser-known aspects of his life, like his childhood in Atlanta, the time before the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the final year of his life while he was planning other marches.

If you would like to watch the lecture on Zoom, the ID code for the webinar is 840-8437-6331 and the passcode is 291919. Alternatively, you can listen by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799.