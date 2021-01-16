🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A man who has been previously convicted of selling drugs has once again been charged with a slew of charges related to drug dealing.

Shakim Varick, 38, with a current address in Plymouth, was charged by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department with a total of seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, along with a number of related misdemeanors.

Varick was arrested as part of a joint investigation between the Wilkes-Barre City Anti-Crime Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Vice Unit.

According to an affidavit, the investigation into Varick opened after police were notified by a confidential informant that they could get crack cocaine from a male known to the informant only as “Romeo.”

The informant told police that “Romeo” sells drugs from a number of locations in Plymouth. In front of officers, the informant made a call to “Romeo” to arrange the purchase of heroin and/or fentanyl along with crack. The informant was given pre-recorded cash to buy the drugs.

During the sale, officers determined the alleged dealer to be Varick, and the suspected crack bought by the informant tested positive for a controlled substance.

On Jan. 5, members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force say they conducted an organized buy of crack from Varick, with the deal going down similarly to the previously described one, and on Jan. 12, they say they conducted another one.

Officers say they executed a search warrant of Varick’s Plymouth home on Jan. 14, while Varick was not home, and they say they found marijuana and crack at the home, along with scales and other such paraphernalia.

Varick was taken into custody upon arriving at the scene, and he allegedly had both marijuana and crack on his person.

According to court records, Varick is locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 straight cash bail.

It isn’t Varick’s first run-in with the law; in 2019, he was sentenced to spend 30 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.