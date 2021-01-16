🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A Hazleton man is facing charges after police say they found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and more than $12,000 in cash in his house.

Randi Torres-Irizarry, 44, of Hazleton, is facing a felony count of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, along with five related misdemeanor counts, after an investigation into a then-unknown Hispanic male selling drugs out of 235 E. Chestnut St., Hazleton.

The investigation began in April of last year, an affidavit says, as a joint investigation between the Hazleton City Police Department Narcotics Division, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the DEA, with several controlled buys of cocaine being conducted between November of last year and this month

The man in question was initially known to investigators only as “Randy,” but investigators later believed he was named Octavio Almodovar-Rivera, a fake name he was using.

According to the affidavit, investigators witnessed the man they believed was named Almodovar-Rivera meeting with “unknown actors” at his home while they were performing surveillance in December. They say they watched him conduct meetings through the windows of numerous cars, before eventually securing a search warrant for the home.

During the execution of the search warrant, the man police believed was Almodovar-Rivera was taken into custody.

While searching the home, police found white powder, which they believed to be cocaine, on the floor and sink in the bathroom, and in the toilet. Police believe he was trying to dump cocaine while he heard investigators entering the home.

In the home, police found approximately 173 grams of suspected cocaine, 66 grams of either heroin or fentanyl, or some mix thereof, 20 cell phones, more than $12,000 in cash, digital scales and numerous other pieces of drug paraphernalia.

During an interview with “Almodovar-Rivera,” he admitted his name was actually Randi Torres-Irizarry and was positively identified as such.

Court records show Torres-Irizarry is currently locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 straight cash bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey.