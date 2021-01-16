🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was arraigned on charges she hid a man wanted by authorities and endangered two children when syringes were found in their play area, according to court records.

City police along with the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence of Nichole B. Nielsen, 29, on Regent Street looking for Kenneth Muncy on Thursday, court records say.

Nielsen told authorities Muncy was not inside her house and denied a request to allow her residence to be searched.

Police kept Nielsen’s house under surveillance while a search warrant was being prepared when Muncy exited the front door and taken into custody, court records say.

Nielsen pleaded with police that she did not know Muncy was inside and asked to retrieve her cell phone to prove she did not know.

As police entered the residence, they noticed eight syringes in the living room and a 2-year-old boy walking barefoot in the same room.

Nielsen allegedly told police the toddler and her 8-month old child commonly play on the living room floor where the syringes were found.

Police said the children were left in the care of their biological father who was inside the house.

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services were contacted about the incident, police said.

No online court records exist for Muncy in Lackawanna County.

Nielsen was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of hindering apprehension and endangering the welfare of children. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.