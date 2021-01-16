🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Township Police Chief Michael A. Moravec called newly hired Courtney Hontz “an asset.”

Hontz was recently hired as the township’s first female police officer taking the oath of office from District Judge Brian Tupper on Monday.

And she’s eager to serve and protect.

“It was an eye opener when I attended (Troop P) Camp Cadet that changed me,” Hontz said. “Law enforcement is perceived as being the bad guy and becoming a police officer was always on the back-burner before I decided to finally make this my career.”

“We are certainly more than pleased to welcome her in as a police officer,” Moravec said. “Her gender is going to be an asset but that wasn’t the sole reason she was hired. She was the top scorer in the written test, the oral test and the physical agility test.

“We’re excited to have her on board,” the police chief noted.

Hontz is part of a police department that is one of four in Luzerne County recognized by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Earning accreditation status relates to using the best practices and adhering to laws to best serve the residents.

Besides the Kingston Township, police departments in Dallas Township, Hanover Township and Swoyersville have earned accreditation honor.

Moravec said Hontz will undergo extensive field training that complies with the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission standards.

“We’ll take our time and make sure she can provide the service to the residents of Kingston Township,” Moravec said.

“I’m looking forward to being out there not only as a female officer because when you think of a police officer, it’s considered a man’s job,” Hontz said. “There are other female officers in other departments but I’ll be one more player on the team.”

According to Moravec’s police newsletter, which is posted on the police department’s Facebook page, Hontz is a 2019 graduate of Mansfield University, Act 120 class, and is a Basic Life Support provider, trained as an emergency medical technician and is certified in standardized field sobriety testing and advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement. She is also certified in hazardous materials handling and a child passenger seat technician.

With Hontz’s hiring, the police force has 13 full-time officers.