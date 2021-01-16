🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre ZIP code of 18702 had the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County this week, posting 162 new cases from Jan. 8 through Friday.

The Wilkes-Barre code, the Kingston code of 18704 and the Hazleton code of 18201 have been been at or near the top of the list since the Times Leader started tracking cases for 41 codes all or partially in Luzerne County, and that was true this week again. The Kingston code had 123 new cases while the Hazleton code had 121.

The Bloomsburg code of 17815 is routinely near the top of the list, but the expansive code is almost entirely in Columbia County, with a very small bit jutting into Southern Luzerne County, so those cases are almost certainly in Columbia County. This week the Bloomsburg code reported 152 new cases.

The Dallas code of 18612, which had soared to the top of the list for several weeks thanks apparently to an outbreak in SCI Dallas that has since subsided, was the only other code with more than 100 cases, reporting 108 this week.

Of the remaining codes, Berwick’s 18603 — split roughly in half between Columbia and Luzerne counties — reported 86 new cases while the Nanticoke code of 18634 had 66. Three other codes were reported between 52 and 57 new cases: Hazleton’s 18202, Mountain Top’s 18707 and Wilkes-Barre’s 18706.

Five codes had fewer than 10 cases and three reported no new cases.