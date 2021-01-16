🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 535.

That brings the total cases to 20,438.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 10,990 cases and 301 deaths; Monroe County has 7,616 cases and 229 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,166 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 761,777.

There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1–Jan. 7, stood at 14.4%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, January 15, there were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 19,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 76,245 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,455,231 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,243 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,157 cases among employees, for a total of 70,400 at 1,513 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 9,985 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 21,475 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 14: 427,713 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 307,915 people that have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 59,899 people that have received two doses (fully covered).

The math is 307,915 + 59,899(2) = 427,713 doses administered.