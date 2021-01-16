🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said the peaceful transfer of power is a testament to the strength of our democracy, and on this upcoming Inauguration Day it is as important as ever.

“While our Nation faces multiple crises, the new Biden-Harris Administration brings with it the opportunity to build back better,” said Casey, D-Scranton. “As part of the Democratic majority in the Senate, I believe we need to act swiftly to confirm President-elect Biden’s cabinet. Then we have to come together on a new round of COVID-19 relief legislation.”

Casey said the relief bill passed into law in December was a good start, but more is needed to be done: a direct payment to families to help them get through this; money to prevent layoffs of firefighters and teachers; and funding to support a national vaccine strategy that includes dollars for the education, scheduling, administration and data reporting work that needs to happen to successfully vaccinate millions of people.

“In addition, we need significant investments in home and community-based care for our seniors, people with disabilities and front-line workers,” Casey said. “This is also a time to be bold and pass a New Deal-style jobs program into law, rebuild our infrastructure and put in place a plan to help our children grown and learn.”

As the inauguration of Biden as the nation’s 46th president approaches, the Presidential Inaugural Committee recommends that Americans should stay home and celebrate virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for violence after the riots and storming of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Security in Washington D.C. has been bolstered with the arrival of National Guard from several states in anticipation of another disruption. Depending on what happens over the next few days, the ceremony could be moved inside, rather than outside on the steps of the Capitol.

“I’m so proud that we will have someone in the White House we can claim as our own in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic. “Joe grew up in Scranton, he knows the way of life of people here, as well as the struggles they go through. He will bring that perspective to governing and be a great partner in helping Northeastern Pennsylvania come back stronger than before this pandemic.”

Cartwright also said Biden will help NEPA achieve real relief for families and businesses to recover from COVID-19 and work to make the major infrastructure plans a reality.

“President-elect Biden also knows our nation is deeply divided, and he wants to fix that by working with both Democrats and Republicans to solve the challenges we face in this nation,” Cartwright said.

What would usually be a day of celebration, this inauguration wont have the large throng of people to witness Biden’s swearing in ceremony.

Kathy Bozinski, chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, said she doesn’t know of anyone heading to Washington for the inauguration.

“Honestly, I don’t know of anyone,” Bozinski said. “The Democratic National Committee and state Democratic Party told us right before Christmas that everything would be virtual and instructed all of us not to come to Washington, so I don’t know of anyone that was actually planning to head to DC.”

Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Both the vice president-elect and president-elect will take Oaths of Office, which usually takes place at noon, followed by an inaugural address.

Attendance will be mostly limited to Congress and COVID-19 safety protocols outlined by the inauguration’s chief medical adviser.