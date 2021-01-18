🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Steve Kondrad, a member of the board of directors of the Plymouth Historical Society, said Albert Young’s journal is an eyewitness account of everyday life in Plymouth in the 1880s and 1890s.

“Several years ago, we received a handwritten journal from a man who lived in Plymouth from the mid-1800 until his death in 1905,” Kondrad said. “When we received the journal, we briefly read through it and came to the conclusion that it was written by a member of the Young family. Following our initial read through, the journal was placed on ‘the back burner’ as a future project.”

The story about the journal and how historical society board member Peg Makos, looking for a project that she could work on at home during the pandemic, decided to transcribe the journal. It took her three months, but what resulted was a fascinating look at life at the turn of the 20th century.

Kondrad said the summary and genealogy that Makos wrote on her findings is priceless. Also, through her research, Makos discovered that Albert Young lived at the same location in Plymouth Township as her childhood home. How’s that for a coincidence?

Peg Makos is a retired elementary school teacher and a valuable member of the Plymouth Historical Society Board of Directors.

Kondrad said as far as the journal goes, simply being able to read the handwriting in this 120-year-old journal took a great deal of patience and skill.

“The time and effort that Peggy Makos put into deciphering and transcribing the entire journal was absolutely outstanding,” Kondrad said. “In order to determine the author and better understand the family relationships mentioned in the journal, Peggy immersed herself in research. I know she spent countless hours online searching and downloading files.”

After a great deal of time compiling information, Makos was able to determine that the journal’s author was Plymouth resident Albert Young.

“When Albert Young wrote down his observations in a journal, I’m sure he had no idea that over 120 years into the future, his words would provide a precious glimpse into day-to-day life here in Plymouth, in the late 1880s,” Kondrad said. “Thanks to the dedicated work of Peggy Makos, we’re now able to preserve this wonderful piece of the past for future generations.”

Here are a few examples of the notes Albert Young made on the inside front pages of his journal:

December 1888

1 Saturday Cloudy & cool. I tinkered in shop all day. B. Jones & others was in during the day — in the evening I was in shop till 8 then I went to bed. The night was clear & cold.

2 Sunday Cloudy at intervals & quite pleasant. It was 50 degrees above zero — I stayed in shop all day. Towards evening B. Harrison came in & stayed awhile. About 7 Jim Farrell came in & stayed till near 9, then I went to bed. The night was cloudy.

10 Monday Cloudy & quite warm. I tinkered in shop all day. B. Jones, F. Weslover, Laz & others was in during the day. In the evening R. Jones, Ange & C. Case was in till near 9. Then I went to bed. The night was cloudy. It didn’t freeze any today nor last night— the steamboats are running yet.

There’s no ice on the river yet.

16 Sunday Cloudy & middling warm in the forenoon. Ange & WmThomas & I took a buggy ride. We went up in around 40Fort & back to Kingston, out through Edwardsville, down through Blindtown, out Vine Street, home in the evening. Billy came in & stayed till 8, then I went to bed. The night was dark & cloudy. It commenced to rain about midnight.

25 Tuesday Christmas—was pleasant & warm. It was at noon 66 degrees above zero. I stayed around shop all forenoon. C.Case & A.Worthington and Farrell was in awhile. About 2 in the afternoon I hooked up & drove up to Duffy’s — was there awhile & got Billy & we went down to Harvey’s Creek & back before dark. Then we went in the shop & stayed till 8, then I went to bed. The night was clear, quite warm & pleasant.

February 1889

2 Saturday Cool & cloudy—the sun shone a few moments at intervals during the day. I tinkered in shop all day. Billy, B.Deets, WmThomas, B Jones, A.W., J.Coger, George Warman & others was in during the day. WmSnyder was in too. In the evening Ange was in till after 8. I went to bed about 10. The night was cloudy & cold. When I put A.W. I mean A.R.Worthington.

The journal goes on for 10 years — he missed only one day — each entry a deep look into the simple life more than 120 years ago.

Thanks Peg.