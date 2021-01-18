🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, announced over the weekend that he received results of a COVID-19 test indicating he tested positive for the virus.

“As soon as I developed minor symptoms, I eliminated contact with others and sought out a COVID-19 test,” Kaufer said.

Kaufer was last in the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 12. He said he has been providing continual updates to House human resources personnel on his condition and ensuring any possible exposures have been contacted.

Kaufer’s district offices will be closed and staff will be working remotely out of an abundance of caution. They will reopen Wed. Jan. 27.

In the meantime, constituents can call 570-283-1001, or submit an email via Kaufer’s website at www.repkaufer.com/contact.