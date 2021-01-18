🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man was stabbed twice during a fight at La Villa night club early Saturday morning, city police said.

Police responded to the club in the South Main Plaza, South Main Street, just before 1 a.m. for a fight.

Security told officers they broke up a fight and did not believe anyone was stabbed.

While investigating at the scene, officers learned that a man was transported in a private vehicle to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Police said the victim reported he was with friends inside the club when an argument started with another man about a woman. Security separated the two men, police said.

The victim told police the man returned to the club with friends that resulted in a second argument.

While walking outside, the victim told police he was punched in the face and then stabbed. When the victim attempted to grab the knife, he suffered a second stab wound, police said.

Police said the suspect fled the area prior to officers arriving at the club.