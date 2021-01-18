Home News Local Times Leader P.M. Update: Monday, Jan. 18 NewsLocal Times Leader P.M. Update: Monday, Jan. 18 By Times Leader - January 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Kevin Carroll is back with the P.M. Update: A veteran local craftsman is hanging up his tools after decades of serving the community. Also: Local legislator tests positive for COVID, Luzerne County restaurant inspections and more: Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 35.3 ° F 39 ° 31 ° 75 % 1.3mph 90 % Tue 33 ° Wed 30 ° Thu 38 ° Fri 35 ° Sat 29 °