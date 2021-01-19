Event set for 5:30 p.m. today

WILKES-BARRE — With a nationwide memorial planned for today to pay tribute to all those affected by COVID-19, a few local volunteers have been working hard to spread the message around the area.

Robin Shudak of Wilkes-Barre has been tasked with getting some of the city’s churches to participate in the memorial, which will feature a ceremony with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along with individual memorials all across the country.

“The campaign reached out and asked me to help spread the word,” Shudak said. “COVID-19 has affected just about everyone in some way…the campaign wants to focus on unity and hold a solemn reflection.”

In lieu of a mass candlelight vigil, the campaign wanted to hold this memorial in a “responsible manner,” according to Shudak.

Some of the specifics for the memorial are still changing and plans are being altered to coincide with changes made to Biden’s inauguration events, but the ceremony featuring Biden and Harris will begin at 5:30 p.m. EST, and is available to watch at bideninaugural.org/covidmemorial.

That portion of the memorial will take place in Washington D.C. and will feature the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in honor of those lives lost to COVID-19, but Shudak and some other volunteers are working to ensure that the memorial has a presence in our area, as well.

“They’ll be lighting up cathedrals in D.C., so we’ve reached out to some of our local churches to ask them to do the same,” Shudak said. “We’re still reaching out to as many as we can before the memorial starts.”

In addition to lighting up churches, people could participate in the memorial by putting lit candles in their windows or ringing bells in a national moment of remembrance, in addition to watching the ceremony.

Shudak said that she’s been aided in spreading the word by her mother, Barbara Shudak, as well as by Wilkes-Barre City councilman Tony Brooks and Allison Maslow, who sits on the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Valley Art League.

“They’ve not only helped with planning but also with finding other local volunteers,” Shudak said.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, Shudak said that the Biden campaign’s memorial is not only a look back, but also a look into the future.

“It’s not meant as a political statement, it’s meant as a moment of unity, for everyone to come together,” Shudak said. “And it’s also meant as a moment of hope and for healing.”