WILKES-BARRE — City police say a woman detained while they were investigating a fight on West Chestnut Street slipped out of handcuffs and assaulted officers early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a fight involving two women just before 1:30 a.m. After separating the two women, police allege Christal Mutua, unknown age, began screaming at officers.

Mutua was advised to calm down but she continued her actions, police said.

While attempting to place Mutua in custody, she fought with officers and slipped a hand out of handcuffs placed on her wrists, police said.

Police said Mutua was handcuffed again and kicked an officer in the knee. While waiting for a prisoner transport vehicle, Mutua again slipped out of handcuffs and continued to fight officers, police said.

Police said charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment were filed against Mutua.