🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A new lunch spot is coming to downtown Wilkes-Barre, taking up residence in a storefront that’s been empty since June.

D.P. Dough, which bills itself as “The Original Calzone Company,” is coming to Midtown Village on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, taking up residence in the spot left empty since last June, when Dino’s Pizza Express was forced to close as a result of the still ongoing pandemic.

The announcement regarding D.P. Dough was made late last week on the Facebook page of the Insalaco Development Group, which owns the Midtown Village complex.

According to D.P. Dough’s website, the company was started by the mother-son duo of Penny and Dan Haley. The original D.P. Dough location was targeted at students who went to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, opened in 1987.

Since then, the company has slowly spread out to other college towns, with locations in college areas like Ithaca and Syracuse, N.Y., State College, Bloomsburg and, now, Wilkes-Barre.

The business made a name of itself for its calzones, featuring a wide variety of signature calzones or the option to build your own. D.P. Dough also sells wings, tater tots and a variety of “stix” — bread sticks to be served on the side or, in some cases, for dessert.

Based on hours available on the business’ website, D.P. Dough seems to have a focus on staying open very late, with some stores staying open as late as 4 a.m.

“We are best known for being THE PLACE to go or call when it is crazy late,” reads a post on the restaurant chain’s website. “Who else is gonna deliver you a custom made calzone after the bars close?”

A solid date for the opening of D.P. Dough hasn’t been set, but the post from Insalaco Development Group says it is projected to open in late February. It did not appear that any work was going on in the storefront as of Monday afternoon.

The storefront being taken over by D.P. Dough has sat empty since last June, when Dino’s Pizza Express was forced to close as a result of the pandemic.