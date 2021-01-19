🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A longtime family doctor based in Wilkes-Barre has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team, according to a release from Geisinger.

Dr. Joseph Anistranski has served as the medical director for Catholic Social Services since 1996, and has variously practiced medicine as an emergency room physician at the former Mercy Hospital, and in family medicine with Mercy Family Practice, Intermountain Medical Group and The Wright Center for Community Health.

Now, Anistranski will be taking on a new role working with people 65 and older at the 65 Forward program, which is designed to help older patients get more face-to-face time with their physicians along with social, educational and wellness activities.

In Geisinger’s release, Anistranski said he is excited about joining the 65 Forward clinic in downtown Wilkes-Barre, located in the Midtown Village on South Main Street.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this team and to supporting this unique program,” Anistranski said. “The 65 Forward program is about making health care easier. Having these services and activities in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre can help us improve the health of our neighbors like never before.”

Currently, Anistranski is accepting new patients. For more information about joining the program, you can call 866-807-2849 or go to geisinger.org/forwardnewsWB