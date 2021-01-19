🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council is expected to decide next week on a requested tax break for a $500 million Hazleton area project on a tract badly scarred from past coal mining and two dumps.

Bethlehem-based project developer Robert Kiel had publicly briefed council on the project last month, asserting it would be the largest single private investment in the county.

His company — Hazleton Creek Commerce Center Holdings LLC — plans to build five structures totaling 5.5 million square feet at the site along Routes 309 and 924 that will be marketed to Fortune 500 companies for warehousing and manufacturing.

Idle for decades, the nearly 400-acre Hazleton and Hazle Township site had been surface and deep mined and will require the company to complete state-mandated environmental reclamation work and capping of old landfills before construction can begin.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said during a work session discussion last week the project seems great for the area, but she questioned if the developer will accept a compromise on the tax break structure. Several council members have voiced concerns about granting full forgiveness.

Representing Kiel last week, Attorney Raymond Rinaldi told council his client will “seriously consider” a county request to provide additional payment to the county during the decade. He said he is hopeful council will vote on the matter at its next meeting on Jan. 26 because the developer is aiming to start “moving earth” at the project site in the first quarter this year.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said Monday he expects tax break agreement alterations accepted by the developer will be presented to council at the Jan. 26 voting meeting.

Hazleton Creek is seeking full county real estate tax forgiveness for a decade on new construction — not the land — under Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, legislation intended to spark development on distressed sites.

Taxing bodies would continue collectively receiving $15,700 on the land annually throughout the break, which includes approximately $4,000 in county taxes, Rinaldi stressed.

Both municipalities and the Hazleton Area School Board have approved the full 10-year tax break for the project.

However, those three entities will receive additional compensation. The municipalities collect revenue from building permits, and the school district negotiated an agreement to receive $30,000 annually during the abatement period and demolition of a structure in Freeland.

After the LERTA expires, total annual real estate tax payments should be in the $5 million to $6 million range annually, Rinaldi reiterated last week.

Council members Walter Griffith and Harry Haas asked Rinaldi if the developer would agree to waive the right to challenge the real estate tax assessment of the properties after the break expires.

Haas said he is frustrated when property owners obtain post-break assessment reductions because it lowers the tax revenue amounts the county had been promised when the breaks were granted.

“It’s a hard pill for me,” Haas said.

Rinaldi said some large companies may choose to customize and own their buildings at the site, and the developer cannot take away their constitutional right to appeal an assessment if they determine it is too high. Conversely, the school district and municipalities have authority to contest an assessment they believe is too low, which is known as a “reverse appeal,” he said.

In addition to the tax and building permit revenue, the project will generate jobs and ancillary development in the surrounding area, Rinaldi said.

“This is a considerable project sorely needed for the city of Hazleton. This site has remained vacant in excess of 60 years,” Rinaldi told council.

Councilman Robert Schnee said the massive private investment is on a site others had deemed a lost cause and “too risky” for developers.

A Hazleton area resident, Schnee said there are “too many pluses” to let the proposal slip away, including Kiel’s extensive experience on projects in other areas and the thousands of jobs it will create.

“It would actually save the city of Hazleton,” Schnee said, referencing the municipality’s Act 47 financially distressed status. “I’m speaking from the heart here.”

Council Vice Chairman Chris Perry also went on record in support, saying he is familiar with the project site living in Hazleton most of his life and never expected it to be developed.

“I just can’t believe your client is actually coming forth and doing this project,” Perry said. “I know exactly where that land is, and it certainly wasn’t used for anything more than a dump.”

Perry encouraged Hazleton Creek to negotiate an additional payment to the county as it did with the school district.

“I think that will go a long way in helping us move this project forward,” he said. “We need this in Hazleton.”

Based in Bethlehem, Kiel has constructed about 70 million square feet of property in Pennsylvania and other states during his more than 30-year development career.

He had told council he was drawn to this project for the challenge and reception he received from Hazleton area leaders and predicted the land will remain undeveloped and in a deteriorated state for decades more if his proposal is rejected.