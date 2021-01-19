🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 547.

That brings the total cases to 20,879.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 11,343 cases and 308 deaths; Monroe County has 7,820 cases and 230 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.

There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8–Jan. 14, stood at 12.7%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, there were 77 new deaths reported for a total of 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 78,481 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,494,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,995 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,204 cases among employees, for a total of 71,199 at 1,521 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 10,041 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 21,569 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 18: 477,929 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 340,947 people that have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 68,491 people that have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 477,929 doses administered.