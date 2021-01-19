🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For the first time ever, Powerball® and Mega Millions® simultaneously have jackpots above $700 million.

The Mega Millions® and Powerball® jackpots now offer a combined total of almost $1.6 billion.

This is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions® and Powerball®, surpassing the all-time record of $1.537 billion set in October 2018 when the Mega Millions jackpot hit.

“We’re reminding our players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to have a chance to win these life-changing jackpots,” said Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “Our players are helping us generate funding for property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.”

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $2 million for the Saturday, Jan. 16 drawing.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 14-20-39-65-67, but not the red Powerball 2 to win $2 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Uni-Mart, 3577 Route 611, Bartonsville, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Drawn tonight, the Mega Millions® jackpot offers an annuity value of $865 million, with an estimated cash value of $638.8 million.

If won, it would be the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions® history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The last Mega Millions® jackpot of $120 million ($95.4 million cash) was won on Sept. 15, 2020.

The Jan. 19 drawing will be the 36th since the last time the Mega Millions® jackpot was won. This surpasses the record for the longest roll when a $536 million jackpot was hit on the 35th drawing on July 8, 2016.

If there is no Mega Millions® jackpot winner in the Jan. 19 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 22 drawing will be $970 million with an estimated cash value of $716.3 million.

Powerball

The Powerball® jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $730 million, with an estimated cash value of $546 million.

If won, this would be the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball® game history and sixth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This is the highest the Powerball® jackpot has been since March 2019.

The Powerball® jackpot was last won in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run — continuing what has been the longest jackpot run in Powerball® history.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball® and Mega Millions® tickets online, or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

Additionally, pooling ticket purchases with friends can be a fun way to play responsibly. To help players manage their pooled ticket purchases, Pool Play forms are available at www.palottery.com.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® and Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.