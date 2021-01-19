🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man after he allegedly showed up at a predetermined meeting place to engage in sexual activity with a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy.

David Vincent Varosky, 35, of Edwardsville was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say he engaged in sexually explicit conversation online with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 29, a Kingston detective posing online as an underage boy received a message from a man named David, later positively identified as Varosky.

Varosky was advised that the boy was only 15 years old, to which he replied “I tend to like guys older or younger than me so it’s all good.”

Two days later, Varosky messaged the boy again asking him “are you who you portray yourself to be?” before making reference to videos posted on Facebook and Youtube by the “Luzerne County predator catcher.”

Varosky requested pictures of the boy several times to “put his mind at ease” and told the boy that he was handsome.

On Christmas Day, Varosky told the boy that “part of me wants to meet you, just hang out and get to know you better, see what happens.”

The conversation continued over the next few weeks with Varosky asking the boy when he could meet up, and saying that hd didn’t want to “just hook up.” He told the boy that he lived in Edwardsville, and asked him if he wanted to come “watch a movie and hang out.”

Varosky began to make plans to meet up with the boy on Tuesday, and began to ask about sexual activities that the boy had performed. The conversation grew more explicit from there, with plans made to meet up at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a predetermined location.

Kingston police were able to locate Varosky at the predetermined location on Tuesday morning, and transported him to police headquarters.

After being advised of his rights, Varosky agreed to speak with detectives and admitted that he had engaged in sexually explicit conversation with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, and that he had made plans to meet up with the boy for sex.

Varosky was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge David Barilla, where he was charged with three felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.

He was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.