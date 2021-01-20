🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — A husband and wife have been arrested on charges of child abuse after an investigation revealed that the woman’s 12-year-old son was routinely beaten and abused in their care, police said.

Seith Dawson, 26, and Arika Dixon, 29, both of Wyoming, were arrested Tuesday after an investigation conducted by the Wyoming Borough Police Department and Luzerne County Children & Youth revealed extensive abuse inflicted upon a 12-year-old child by Dawson, who is the child’s stepfather; as well as by Dixon, the youth’s mother.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Nov. 19, an officer was dispatched to a home on East Sixth Street for a report of a 12-year-old male that arrived at the house claiming that he had fled his own home because he was being abused.

The child’s aunt, grandmother and step-grandfather were on scene along with Dixon when police arrived. Dawson showed up while the officer was gathering information and engaged in a verbal altercation with the child’s grandparents because they called the police.

In speaking with the child’s aunt and grandmother, it was learned that once the child had reached their residence, he told them that he had run away from home, located three blocks away on Susquehanna Avenue, because he was being abused. He had arrived at the residence barefoot and in his pajamas.

The child’s aunt told police that, back in August, she observed the child to have a black eye, which he said he got from falling into the couch, which was then echoed by Dixon.

When police asked the child why he ran from home, he said “I can’t take living at my house anymore.” He also told officers that he was afraid of his stepfather, Dawson, because he would beat him and make him sleep in a closet, and that Dawson had punched him in the eye for getting some cereal when he was hungry.

The child was at that point placed under the care of his grandmother.

In December, the child was interviewed by a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre. Among the things the child alleged Dawson and Dixon had done to him:

• When he was bad, the child was forced to stand in the corner “from sunrise to sunset”;

• Dawson would tie the child’s hands behind his back, and beat him with his hands, belts, and the charger cord from his phone;

• Dawson and Dixon would withhold food on a daily regular basis, and when the child would get to eat, he would immediately be tied back up after;

• Dixon regularly hit the child with a flyswatter or spatula in his back, chest and head, at one point causing a lot of bleeding.

The child told the interviewer he never received any medical treatment for any of these injuries, which was confirmed by Children & Youth.

Further investigation found 10 indicators of physical injury on the child, and he implicated Dawson and Dixon as the ones inflicting each injury. The child disclosed further incidents, including one where Dawson choked him. A medical exam found that the child’s injuries were consistent with the child’s allegations of abuse.

The examiner told officers when summing up her findings that the child was “clearly a victim of child torture.”

Dawson and Dixon were arraigned on Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Carmody. Both face felony charges of aggravated assault of a victim less than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children and false imprisonment, with additional charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Dawson is also facing an individual charge of strangulation, while Dixon faces an individual charge of reckless endangerment.

Dawson posted $25,000 and Dixon posted $10,000 in bail, both unsecured and on the conditions that the child has been removed from their care, and that they may have no contact with him or with other minors without a court appointment.

A preliminary hearing for both Dawson and Dixon is set for Feb. 4.