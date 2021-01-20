🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Starting Feb. 1, glass will not be accepted in the municipality’s curbside recycling pickup.

Residents can drop off glass, free of charge, in a container to be located in the parking lot in front of the Department of Public Works warehouse at 455 Church St.

The change is due to the increase in the cost of the per-ton tipping fee. The municipality pays $100 per ton. With the removal of glass from the curbside pickup the municipality will be charged a per-ton tipping fee of $52.43, which is still higher than the $49 per-t0n fee it pays for solid waste and garbage.

The municipality will also be charged for hauling and tipping of the container of glass. Residents are advised that only glass will accepted.

Anything other than glass placed in the container will be treated as illegal dumping and considered a contaminant that will result in an additional fee for the municipality. The drop-off container will be under 24-7 video surveillance.

Residents are not to place garbage bags and other recyclables around the drop-off container for glass or anywhere else on the municipal property. It will also be considered illegal dumping.

There will be no other changes to the municipality’s recycling program.

The removal of glass from curbside recycling is a temporary measure. At this time, it is the only way to continue with full-scale recycling without increasing residential fees during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the municipality said.