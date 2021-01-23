🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors plan to use Tremaine Jamison’s flight to show evidence of self-guilt during his upcoming criminal homicide trial.

Jamison, 31, of New York City, was charged by state police at Wyoming and Hanover Township police in the fatal shooting of Devone Brown, 29, during a kindergarten graduation party in the Marion Terrace apartment complex on May 31, 2017.

Investigators allege Jamison fired a round from a .40-caliber handgun that struck Brown on Mark Drive. The shooting occurred during an argument with several adults after the son of Brown’s girlfriend was accused of punching Jamison’s son, who suffered a swollen and black eye.

After the shooting, investigators allege Jamison ran away from the scene with a woman who was later found at the Sherman Hills apartment complex in Wilkes-Barre.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jamison on June 1, 2017. He was captured in Savannah, Ga., by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on June 28, 2018, and held on an unrelated warrant in New York City before he was returned to Luzerne County on Feb. 11, 2020.

In court papers filed in preparation of a pre-trial hearing scheduled on April 1 , assistant district attorneys Thomas J. Hogans and Brittany Quinn say they intend to offer Jamison’s escape from the scene as “consciousness of guilt.”

Hogans and Quinn are also seeking to introduce pictures from the crime scene and Brown’s autopsy, use diagrams and visual aids and allow jurors to hear opinions from firearm and medical experts.

Investigators in court records say the fight and shooting was recorded on cell phones.

Jamison’s attorney, Allyson L. Kacmarski, has not responded to the requests by prosecutors.

Kacmarski did, however, file a motion seeking to have the illegal firearm possession charge dismissed.

A second defendant in the case, Basim Murdaugh, 39, was charged in September with illegal possession of a firearm in his alleged role in providing Jamison with the handgun.

Court records say Murdaugh retrieved the handgun that was hidden in bushes near the scene. Murdaugh is serving 21-to-42 months in state prison on an unrelated drug trafficking conviction out of Hanover Township.

Jamison’s trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. is expected to last about two weeks.