HAZLE TWP. — Hobby Lobby’s newest location is now open in Hazle Township.

Located on Airport Beltway and Laurel Mall Drive, the Hazleton-area store is the 21st location of Hobb Lobby in the Pennsylvania.

“The success of our stores in Pennsylvania is a good indicator that Hazle Township shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated Kelly Black, Director of Advertising for Hobby Lobby, in a release from the company. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”