WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 578.

That brings the total cases to 21,726.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 11,917 cases and 330 deaths; Monroe County has 8,191 cases and 237 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 3,976 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,934 new cases reported Sunday, Jan. 24, for a two-day total of 7,910, bringing the statewide total to 807,867.

There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15–Jan. 21, stood at 10.5%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, there were 83 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, there were 55 new deaths reported for a total of 20,664 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 83,306 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,569440 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,629 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,593 cases among employees, for a total of 73,222 at 1,529 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 10,230 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 22,219 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 24: 680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 451,467 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 114,376 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 680,219 doses administered to 565,843 people.