WILKES-BARRE — Shell casings were recovered from two city neighborhoods after reports of gunfire, city police said.

In the first incident, police responded to Madison and Hollenback streets at 4:47 p.m. Friday for shots fired.

A witness told police he was in the area and saw two men walking on Hollenback Street when he heard gunfire and a white sedan fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Windows on the vehicle were shattered.

Police described the unknown suspect as a tall, black man wearing black puffy coat.

The second shooting occurred in the area of Hanover and Barney streets at 10:34 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a white sedan sped away a the time of the shooting. Eleven shell casings were recovered, police said.

No injuries were reported in the shootings.