WILKES-BARRE — A city officer was hospitalized over the weekend for injuries sustained in a fight with an inmate on Saturday.

Police on their Facebook page stated Gary Lee Steidinger, 30, of Plains Township, was at police headquarters on drug possession charges. Throughout the day, Steidinger allegedly threatened officers, police stated.

After Steidinger was arraigned, he was removed from a holding cell to be transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Steidinger became uncooperative and began fighting with officers, police stated.

Police in the post stated Steidinger wrapped a handcuff chain around an officer’s hand and pulled him to the floor. Steidinger allegedly spat in the officers face and attempted to headbutt other officers.

Charges related to the alleged incident have not been filed.

Court records say Steidinger was arraigned late Saturday afternoon on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with evidence, defiant trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting $5,000 bail on Sunday, court records say.