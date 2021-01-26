🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton released information Monday about a residential burglary earlier this month in Hazle Township in which a safe containing $60,000 to $65,000 was stolen.

The burglary and theft occurred at a home on Coal Miner Drive on Jan. 9.

State police said two men wearing face masks, hooded sweatshirts and gloves ripped down a security camera and forced their way inside through a rear door. Once inside, the unknown suspects stole a safe containing the large amount of cash in mostly $20 bills, Paw Patrol children’s sneakers, Beats headphones and a black purse.