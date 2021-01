🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police said criminal charges have been filed against Kiyana Singleton in connection with her igniting clothes on fire during an argument Sunday.

Police said they responded to a residence on Madison Street at 1:45 p.m. to assist city firefighters.

Officers were informed Kiyana Singleton, age unknown, was fighting with a man and ignited a pile of clothes in the street.

Singleton fled the area prior to officers arriving at the scene.