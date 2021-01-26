🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Second Family Memory Care Center recently held its grand opening and enrollment event Grand Opening and Enrollment event at its downtown location, 89. S. Washington St.

Director Diane Cowman said the Second Family MCC is Northeastern Pennsylvania’s premier adult day care, exclusively serving individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. It provides a dynamic program that addresses the cognitive, physical, social, emotional, and behavioral needs of Second Family MCC members.

Cowan said the program is designed to engage and stimulate its members in a secure and fun-filled environment in which love, laughter and joy are constants, while providing much needed respite to caregivers.

Second Family MCC is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and follows strict CDC and Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines.

To learn more and schedule a tour, call 570-285-4320 or visit www.2ndfamily.org and like them on Facebook for program and event information at www.facebook.com/secondfamilymcc.