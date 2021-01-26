🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Joint Operating Committee that runs the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center approved the closing of a bond refinancing Monday that Administrative Director Anthony Guariglia said will save “well over $350,000 because of interest rate savings.” The length of the bond does not change, so the payments are not extended.

The closing statement of the bond deal notes the arrangement involved the CTC, Manufacturers And Traders Trust Company, PNC Capital Markets LLC, and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Hospital and Education Authority. The Authority was set up under the state Municipal Authority Act to offer access to the municipal bond market for health care providers and educational institutions. Total bond amount is $6 million.

In a relatively short meeting, the JOC also:

• Renewed the use of Barracuda Archiver, an email archiving system, for one years through Feb. 17, 2022 at a cost of $2,969.

• Renewed NetSupport for Mac Maintenance and school maintenance for 12 months at a cost of $1,237

• Hired Stephanie Medici-Remsky of Duryea as part-time clinical instructor for the practical nursing program at $225 per day.