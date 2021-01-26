🔊 Listen to this

PRINGLE — The West Side Career and Technology Center will resume teaching students in person through the hybrid system beginning Jan. 28.

Dallas School District Superintendent Thomas Duffy, who serves as the center’s chief school administrator, announced the return at Monday’s monthly Joint Operating Committee meeting, and the 12 JOC members present voted unanimously to make the move.

While the school has struggled with some COVID-19 cases among employees, Duffy said “we are in a better place as it relates to staffing,” and that it was important to return to “hands-on learning, especially in vocational training.”

But he also stressed it is a “one day decision,” and that the situation can change depending on the course of the pandemic locally.

Assistant Director and Principal Richard Rava announced the school is in the “infancy stages” of holding active shooter training on the campus, working the with the Kingston Police Chief.

The JOC did what most school districts have been doing this month, lowering the standard mileage reimbursement rate from 57.5 cents per mile to 56 cents, following IRS mileage rates. It also reappointed BBD, LLP as school auditors for the next three years at an annual cost of $10,000 from the 20-21 fiscal year through the 2022-23 fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

And the committee approved Alloy 5 Engineering Services to provide bids to replace the existing chiller, cooling towers and pumps at a cost not to exceed $15,200.