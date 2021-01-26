🔊 Listen to this

PRINGLE — Kingston police arrested a Larksville man after he allegedly went on a drunken rage by strangling a woman and shoving her while holding onto their 1-year-old infant late Monday night.

Joshua Ryan Geisinger, 32, of East State Street, showed up intoxicated at the woman’s residence on Broad Street and assaulted the woman who attempted to stop him from picking up their infant, according to court records.

Police from Kingston, who serve Pringle under a contractual agreement, arrested Geisinger when he was found laying on a bed next to the infant.

Geisinger was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge David A. Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the woman sustained injuries to her neck and head.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to the residence at about 10 p.m. when Luzerne County 911 received a phone call of a woman screaming, “You’re going to hurt my baby. You’re drunk, give her to me,” and an infant crying in the background.

When officers arrived, they found Geisinger inside a bedroom laying on a bed next to the infant.

Police in the complaint say Geisinger displayed blood shot eyes and had slurred speech. Geisinger allegedly claimed he consumed four beers.

The woman told police Geisinger, whom she described as an ex-boyfriend, showed up at her residence intoxicated. Geisinger went to a laundry closet where he fell asleep and she was going to let him sleep it off, the complaint says.

Geisinger woke up to the sound of the infant crying and wanted to sleep with the baby.

When the woman told him no because she feared something might happen due to his intoxication, she claimed Geisinger became violent, the complaint says.

She told officers, according to the complaint, Geisinger grabbed her legs and pushed her onto the floor before biting her lip.

The woman told police she attempted to stop Geisinger from going into the bedroom. Geisinger picked up the infant, shocked the woman preventing her from breathing and shoved her to the floor., the complaint says.

Police said the woman managed to get two boys out of the residence when they called 911.