A former youth football and baseball coach was arraigned on charges he sexually assaulted two girls at locations in Edwardsville and Ashley.

Joseph William Ratowski, 47, of Tobin Lane, Edwardsville, was arrested by Luzerne County detectives when two women claim he sexually assaulted them. One of the girls claimed Ratowski assaulted her beginning in January 1995 to January 2005, according to court records.

Ratowski was known to the girls by coaching their brother for the mini-football team Edwardsville Eagles and baseball for West Side Teeners, court records say.

Ratowski was charged with three counts of indecent assault, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count each of corruption of minors and criminal attempt to commit aggravated indecent assault.

District Judge Daniel O’Donnell released Ratowski on $75,000 unsecured bail, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

One of the girls reported Ratowski sexually assaulted her for years beginning when she was five or six years old. Ratowski was affiliated with the girl’s family through the youth football team as he coached her brother.

Despite the age difference, Ratowski and the brother became close friends as Ratowski was permitted to sleep over when the family lived in Edwardsville and later when they moved to Ashley, the complaint says.

The girl told detectives she would be awakened by Ratowski molesting her in her bedroom when he slept over, according to the complaint.

When the girl came across a Facebook photo showing Ratowski with little girls in April 2016, she sent a message to the person who posted the photograph described the alleged sexual assaults and a warning to keep Ratowski away from little girls, the complaint says.

A second girl told detectives Ratowski maintained his friendship with the family when they moved to Ashley. When she was 17, she claimed Ratowski entered her bedroom and molested her as she pretended to be sleeping, according to the complaint.

The teenager told her brother and they agreed to catch Ratowski in the act but the brother fell asleep as he allegedly assaulted the girl a second time as she slept.

Ratowski left the room and was followed by the teenager into the sister’s bedroom where she told him, “If you ever touch me again, I will kill you.” Ratowski replied, “Okay,” the complaint says.

Detectives in the complaint said both girls reported Ratowski supplied them and their friends with alcohol.