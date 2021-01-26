🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine President and Dean Dr. Steven J. Scheinman announced his retirement in a heartfelt video released Tuesday afternoon.

“Geisinger will form a search committee for my successor, and I will stay on as president and dean until that search is completed,” Scheinman said.

“It has been an honor and a labor of love to have led this school not quite from its founding, but certainly from its early days, through major milestones, including successful accreditations and the integration into Geisinger,” Scheinman said, also citing the establishment of the behavioral health initiative and creation of the Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program.

Scheinman, who was profiled in a Times Leader special section last month, has served as the school’s president and dean since 2012.

“This is my ninth year here, more than two dean half-lives, and with my 8 previous years at Upstate I’ve been doing ‘Dean duty’ for 17 years,” he added in a statement released with the video. “And it is healthy for a school to refresh itself with new leadership. I think you all know how much I have loved my work here, I have become part of the community here, and I love you – our family at the medical school. But the time, I feel, is right. I will confess that having eight grandchildren can do a lot to broaden one’s perspectives on life.”

Scheinman is the longest-running dean of the medical school, first joining the school in September 2012, just as the first cohort of students in the MD program was set to graduate.

Under Scheinman’s leadership, the school received accreditation in 2014 from both the Liaison Committee on Medical Education and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The school was acquired by the Geisinger Medical System and 2016, before being fully integrated into the system in 2017.

The Abigail Geisinger Scholars Program, one of Scheinman’s signature developments at the school, offers a full scholarship to students who commit to working in the Geisinger system after graduation. The program was started in 2018, and currently there are 76 students at the school enrolled in the program.

From statements by members of Geisinger’s leadership, it’s clear that Scheinman’s presence will be missed at the school. Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said Scheinman will long be remembered at the school.

“While we are sad to see Dr. Scheinman retire, we wish him much happiness and thank him for his vision and steady hand,” Ryu said in a statement. “Because we are welcoming talented new graduates of the school in growing numbers, we are much better positioned today to achieve Geisinger’s purpose to make better health easy for everyone we serve. For this reason, I believe that while he is not the school’s founding dean, he will be remembered as its transformational dean.”

Virginia McGregor, chair of Geisinger’s board of directors, also wishes Scheinman well.

“Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine is the first new medical school in Pennsylvania in 50 years and is now considered the crown jewel of northeast PA,” McGregor said. “Through Dr. Scheinman’s leadership, beginning in 2012, Geisinger Commonwealth developed stability and growth, achieved full accreditation and integrated with Geisinger in 2017. Our entire region benefits from his tenure and will do so for generations, and we are grateful for his service.”

