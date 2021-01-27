🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — City police arrested a man they say climbed a fire escape to a residence searching for “weed” twice this week.

Rajendra Jangbahadoor, 33, address listed as homeless, entered an apartment on South Main Street by climbing the fire escape and was confronted by a woman inside the residence on Jan. 22, according to court records.

Jangbahadoor repeatedly told the woman he “wanted his drugs,” court records say.

Police in court records say they returned to the same apartment on Monday when Jangbahadoor climbed the fire escape and banged on a door yelling, “where is my weed.”

Jangbahadoor left the property but was arrested when he returned.

Jangbahadoor was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, defiant trespass, harassment, public drunkenness and two counts of loitering and prowling at night. He was arraigned by District Judge David A. Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court and released on $20,000 total unsecured bail.

— Ed Lewis