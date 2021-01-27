🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown on Tuesday advised commercial, institutional, and governmental establishments in the city their annual recycling reports are due by Feb. 26. Pennsylvania state law mandates them to report the amount of aluminum, corrugated paper, high-grade paper and leaf waste separated from the waste stream.

Please contact Mark Barry at 570-208-4247 or [email protected] to request a recycling report form. Also, a copy of the recycling report form can be found on the city’s website at www.wilkes-barre.city under the “Quick Links” tab.

— Staff Report