🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 468 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death count is at 598.

That brings the total cases to 22,285.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,120 cases and 350 deaths; Monroe County has 8,340 cases and 242 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 5,874 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 818,369.

There are 3,790 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 760 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15–Jan. 21, stood at 10.5%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, there were 222 new deaths reported for a total of 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 85,499 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,590,184 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,220 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,788 cases among employees, for a total of 74,008 at 1,533 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 10,287 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 22,532 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 26: 770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

There are 491,881 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 139,542 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 770,965 doses administered to 631,423 people.